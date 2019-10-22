Companies

Boeing replaces top commercial airplanes executive

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Boeing's top commercial airplanes executive Kevin McAllister is leaving the company as the planemaker continues to grapple with the fallout from two fatal crashes of its 737 MAX, the company said on Tuesday.

Adds company confirmation

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Boeing's top commercial airplanes executive Kevin McAllister is leaving the company as the planemaker continues to grapple with the fallout from two fatal crashes of its 737 MAX, the company said on Tuesday.

Boeing named company executive Stan Deal to succeed McAllister effective immediately. The move follows Boeing coming under harsh criticism for failing to turn over instant messages from a former pilot to the Federal Aviation Administration for months.

Deal joined Boeing in 1986 and previously was president and chief executive officer of Boeing Global Services. Boeing is still working to win approval to unground the 737 MAX after the crashes that killed 346 people.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets World Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular