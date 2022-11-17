Boeing reorganizes defense, space & security business unit

Adds details from the statement

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N said on Thursday that it will consolidate the planemaker's troubled defence unit into four units from eight and announced a series of executive leadership changes.

The consolidated divisions include Vertical Lift, Mobility, Surveillance & Bombers, Air Dominance and Space, Intelligence & Weapon Systems, the company said.

Additionally, Boeing Global Services (BGS) will integrate all government services – domestic and international – into one organization.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.