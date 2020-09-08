Boeing records first 737 MAX order in 2020, cancellations rise

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N secured its first 737 MAX order in 2020, but the U.S. planemaker added more cancellations as customers ditched orders for the grounded MAX jets and overall aircraft deliveries fell to 13 in August, monthly data showed on Tuesday.

Boeing said it lost another 17 orders for the 737 MAX jet in August, bringing the total number of cancelled orders, including those where buyers converted the MAX to a different model, to 445 for this year.

The planemaker's first MAX order this year was from Poland's Enter Air, for two 737-8 aircraft with an option for two more jets. Boeing also booked 3 MAX orders from an unidentified customer.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

