Boeing Recommends 737 MAX Simulator Training For MAX Pilots

(RTTNews) - Boeing recommended that all MAX pilots be trained on the 737 MAX simulator along with computer based training ahead of the return to service of the grounded 737 MAX aircraft. This recommendation is part of the aircraft maker's commitment to the safe return of service and to update the pilots on the changes made to the airplane and test results.

"Public, customer and stakeholder confidence in the 737 MAX is critically important to us and with that focus Boeing has decided to recommend MAX simulator training combined with computer-based training for all pilots prior to returning the MAX safely to service," said interim Boeing CEO Greg Smith.

Boeing has been reeling under the impact of the two crashes related to the 737 Max, Boeing's best-selling aircraft. The aircraft were grounded by airlines worldwide in mid-March this year following two deadly crashes within a short span of five months that killed a total of 346 people.

On March 13, the FAA grounded all U.S.-registered Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, including the 8 and 9 variants, as a precautionary measure following the crashes. Airlines around the globe also followed suit immediately and grounded their 737 MAX fleets.

Besides Boeing, its major customer airlines such as American Airlines and Southwest Airlines also have been hit hard by hefty charges related to the grounding of their Boeing 737 Max fleets. They are now in the process of seeking compensation from Boeing for the damages.

Boeing, which was hoping to resume deliveries of the 737 MAX aircraft to airline customers in December, faced another jolt after the grounded plane's certification was moved into 2020. An internal audit of the plane's safety recently also found "previously unreported concerns" with the plane's wiring that helps control the tail of the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was expected to issue an Airworthiness Directive rescinding the grounding order following certification in December.

In view of the certification postponement, Boeing decided in mid-December to temporarily suspend the production of its 737 Max jet in January.

Shares of Boeing (BA) are currently nearly 25% off its all-time high of $446, hit by the woes about its 737 MAX jetliners.

