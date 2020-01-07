Boeing recommending simulator training for pilots before resuming 737 MAX flights

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N is recommending that airline pilots undergo simulator training before they resume flying the 737 MAX, which has been grounded since March after two fatal crashes killed 346 people, a federal agency said on Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it "will consider Boeing’s recommendations for flight crew simulator training."

Boeing did not immediately comment.

Boeing said in March 2019 it would propose training requirements that did not include time on flight simulators.

Boeing previously told airlines their pilots could switch from the older 737NG to the new MAX without costly flight simulator training and without compromising on safety, Reuters reported in March.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

