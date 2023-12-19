News & Insights

Boeing Receives Order From Lufthansa Group For Up To 100 737 MAX Jets

December 19, 2023 — 07:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Aerospace and defense major Boeing Co. (BA) Tuesday announced that they have received an order of up to 100 737 Max Jets from the German airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY.PK, LHA.DE).

The financial details of the order have not been divulged.

The order includes 40 737-8 airplanes with 60 options. The airline retired its last 737 in 2016 as part of its group-wide fleet modernization program.

The 737 MAX is designed to reduce CO2 emissions by 20 percent and has a 50 percent smaller noise footprint compared to older-generation airplanes enabling it to support the sustainability goals of its airline partners.

Previously, Lufthansa launched the Boeing 737 in 1967, taking delivery of the first 146 aircraft until its final delivery of a 737-300 in 1995.

Currently, Lufthansa shares are trading at EUR 8.04, up 0.92 percent in Germany, and in pre-market activity, Boeing shares are trading at $263.33, up 1.12 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

