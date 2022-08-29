Boeing receives order for eight more 767 freighter jets from UPS

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N said on Monday package delivery giant United Parcel Services Inc UPS.N had placed an order for additional eight 767 freighter jets.

The new order will bring UPS' 767 freighter fleet to 108 jets, Boeing said, adding that deliveries of the new jets will begin in 2025, but without revealing the financial details of the deal.

UPS last year placed an order for 19 of the long-range freighters amid an e-commerce boom.

Though parcel demand has tapered off from pandemic highs, Boeing has forecast air carriers will require 2,795 more dedicated freighters over the next 20 years, including 940 new widebodies.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

