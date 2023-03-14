Boeing Reaches Deal To Sell 78 Dreamliner Planes To Two Saudi Airlines

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) Tuesday announced a deal to sell 78 787 Dreamliners to two Saudi Arabian airlines.

The newly launched Riyadh Air, which is owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, will purchase 39 787-9s, with options for an additional 33 787-9s.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Airlines will also increase its long-haul fleet with the selection of up to 49 787 Dreamliners. The airlines is set to purchase 39 787s, with a further 10 options. The agreement will include both 787-9 and 787-10 models.

"The new airline reflects the ambitious vision of Saudi Arabia to be at the core of shaping the future of global air travel and be a true disrupter in terms of customer experience," said Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air.

"Riyadh Air's commitment to its customers will see the integration of digital innovation and authentic Saudi hospitality to deliver a seamless travel experience. By positioning the airline as both a global connector and a vehicle to drive tourist and business travel to Saudi Arabia, our new 787-9 airplanes will serve as a foundation for our worldwide operations, as we build the wider network and connect our guests to Saudi Arabia and many destinations around the world," Douglas said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.