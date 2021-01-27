Markets
Boeing Q4 Loss Sharply Widens - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders of $8.42 billion or $14.65 per share, sharply wider than $1.01 billion or $1.79 per share in the year-ago quarter, primarily reflecting the impacts of COVID-19, 737 MAX grounding and commercial widebody programs.

Excluding special items, core loss for the quarter was $15.25 per share, compared to core loss of $2.33 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter declined 15 percent to $15.30 billion from $17.91 billion in the same quarter last year, reflecting lower commercial deliveries and services volume primarily due to COVID-19 as well as 787 production issues.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $1.80 per share on revenues of $15.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

During the quarter, Commercial Airplanes delivered 59 airplanes, down 25 percent from 79 airplanes in the year-ago period. Total company backlog at quarter-end was $363 billion. Commercial Airplanes backlog included over 4,000 airplanes valued at $282 billion.

