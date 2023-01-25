Boeing Q4 Loss Sharply Narrows; Results Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Aerospace giant Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders of $634 million or $1.06 per share, sharply narrower than $4.14 billion or $7.02 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding special items, core loss for the quarter was $1.75 per share, compared to core loss of $7.69 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter improved 35 percent to $19.98 billion from $14.79 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share on revenues of $20.38 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Commercial Airplanes revenue surged 94 percent to $9.22 billion, primarily driven by higher 737 and 787 deliveries, partially offset by 787 customer considerations. Defense, Space & Security revenue increased 5 percent to $6.18 billion and Global Services revenue increased 6 percent to $4.57 billion from last year.

During the quarter, Commercial Airplanes delivered 152 airplanes, up 54 percent from 99 airplanes in the year-ago period. It secured net orders for 376 aircraft. Commercial Airplanes backlog included over 4,500 airplanes valued at $330 billion.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the continues to expect operating cash flow in a range of $4.5 billion to $6.5 billion and free cash flow in a range of $3.0 billion to $5.0 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.