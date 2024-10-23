Boeing Q3 Loss Sharply Widens, But Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) reported on Wednesday a third-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of $7.95 billion or $12.91 per share, sharply wider than $2.20 billion or $3.64 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Core loss for the quarter was $10.44 per share, compared to a core loss of $3.26 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $10.52 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter declined 1 percent to $17.84 billion from $18.10 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $17.82 billion for the quarter.

Total company backlog at quarter-end was $511 billion, including over 5,400 commercial airplanes.

