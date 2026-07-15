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Boeing Q2 Commercial Deliveries Rise

July 15, 2026 — 12:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company (BA), the commercial and defense aircraft manufacturer, Wednesday reported higher commercial deliveries for the second quarter compared to the same period last year.

However, there was a slight decline in its defense deliveries for the second quarter from same period previous year.

Quarterly Commercial airplane deliveries increased to 171 from 150 of last year.

Nevertheless, Defense operations deliveries decreased to 35 from 36 of prior year.

On Tuesday, shares closed at $217.11, up 0.74% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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