Boeing Q1 Commercial & Defense Deliveries Rise Y/Y, Lag Airbus

The Boeing Company BA recently reported the delivery figures of its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2025. It recorded year-over-year growth of 56.6% and 85.7% in commercial and defense shipments, respectively.



Combining both segments, Boeing’s deliveries totaled 156 units compared with 97 in the year-ago period.

BA’s Commercial Deliveries

Boeing reported commercial deliveries of 130 airplanes in the first quarter of 2025, up from the prior-year level of 83, primarily due to higher 737 deliveries.



737 shipments totaled 105 compared with 67 in the year-ago period. The deliveries of 787 jet models were in line with the prior-year figure of 13. Apart from these, Boeing delivered five 767 jets during the first quarter of 2025 compared with three in the year-earlier period.



The company also delivered seven 777 jets in the first quarter compared with none in the prior-year quarter.

BA’s Defense Deliveries Take an Upturn

Boeing reported defense deliveries of 26 airplanes in the first quarter of 2025, up from the prior-year level of 14.



The company delivered 11 AH-64 Apache (remanufactured) compared with six in the corresponding period of 2024. It also delivered four AH-64 Apache (New) in the first quarter of 2025.



The shipments of F/A-18 models increased to five from one in the prior-year quarter.



Boeing did not deliver any KC-46 tankers compared with three in the first quarter of 2024.

Boeing Versus Airbus

A comparative analysis of Boeing’s first-quarter 2025 deliveries with those of its arch-rival Airbus SE’s EADSY commercial aircraft delivery shows that the former lagged its European competitor regarding delivery numbers. Notably, Airbus delivered 136 commercial aircraft in the first quarter of 2025 compared with Boeing’s 130.

Q1 Deliveries From Another Peer

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer S.A. ERJ delivered 30 commercial aircraft (seven commercial aviation and 23 Executive aviation jets) in first-quarter 2025 compared with 25 aircraft in first-quarter 2024. This indicates year-over-year growth of 20%.



Looking ahead, the company expects to deliver between 77 and 85 aircraft in Commercial Aviation in 2025 and 145 to 155 aircraft in Executive Aviation.

Another Peer in Focus

Textron TXT: Textron delivered 151 jets in 2024, down from 168 in 2023. It also delivered 127 commercial turboprops, down from 153 a year ago. The company delivered 172 commercial helicopters in 2024, up from 171 in the year-ago period.



Textron has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 6.9%.

BA Stock’s Price Movement

BA shares have gained 4.4% in the past month against the industry’s 0.2% decline.



