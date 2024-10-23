Boeing in process of going through portfolio, says CEO

10:53 EDT Boeing (BA) in process of going through portfolio, says CEO
- Boeing says 38 per month target for 737 production will be delayed
- Boeing says ended Q3 with 60 737-8 jets in inventory
- Boeing CEO: ‘Change is already underway’
- Boeing CEO says stabilizing the business ‘central to my focus’ since starting
- Boeing CEO says ‘committed’ to resetting relationship with IAM
