Boeing price target lowered to $86 from $109 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Boeing (BA) to $86 from $109 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Boeing’s union rejected its latest contract offer, and the strike continues, adding pressure to Q4 deliveries and cash. The Q3earnings callrevealed further downside to cash that Wells thinks drives a higher capital raise.

