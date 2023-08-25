News & Insights

Companies
BA

Boeing prepares 737 MAX deliveries to China - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

August 25, 2023 — 02:12 pm EDT

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N is preparing to restart deliveries of its 737 MAX jets to China after a four-year halt, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The initial handovers are expected to take place within weeks, according to the report.

"For (737 MAX) deliveries, we will be ready to deliver for our customers when that time comes," Boeing said in a statement.

China was the first country to ground Boeing's 737 MAX following fatal accidents, though about 90% of the jets resumed commercial operation in the country in June.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.