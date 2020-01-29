Boeing posts surprise loss, 737 MAX costs climb to $19 bln

Boeing Co expects nearly $19 billion in costs related to the grounding of its 737 MAX jets, the U.S. planemaker said on Wednesday while posting a surprise loss and indicating it would cut production of its bigger 787 Dreamliner aircraft.
