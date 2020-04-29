Commodities
BA

Boeing posts second straight quarter of loss, to further cut 787 production

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON

Boeing Co reported a loss for the second straight quarter and said on Wednesday it would further reduce production of 787 Dreamliner to seven jets a month amid a slump in travel demand.

April 29 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N reported a loss for the second straight quarter and said on Wednesday it would further reduce production of 787 Dreamliner to seven jets a month amid a slump in travel demand.

It expects to resume 737 MAX production at low rates in 2020, but did not give a timeline. The planemaker said it will reduce overall staffing levels with a voluntary layoff program.

The company's quarterly loss stood at $1.70 billion, or $1.70 per share, compared with a profit of $1.99 billion, or $3.16 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

US Markets Companies

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular