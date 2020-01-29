Boeing Posts Q4 Loss On 737 MAX Grounding, Results Miss View

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported a loss for the fourth-quarter, reflecting impacts of the 737 MAX grounding. Quarterly revenues declined 36.8 percent.

Adjusted loss per share and revenue for the quarter missed analysts' expectations.

"We recognize we have a lot of work to do. We are focused on returning the 737 MAX to service safely and restoring the long-standing trust that the Boeing brand represents with the flying public," said Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun.

The 737 MAX aircraft were grounded by airlines worldwide in March last year following two deadly crashes within a short span of five months that killed a total of 346 people.

The company reported that its net loss for the fourth-quarter was $1.01 billion or $1.79 per share compared to net profit of $3.42 billion or $5.93 per share in the prior year.

Core loss per share for the quarter was $2.33, compared to core earnings per share of $5.48 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.47 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating cash flow was negative $2.2 billion in the latest-quarter, primarily reflecting the impact of the 737 MAX grounding as well as timing of receipts and expenditures.

Total revenues for the fourth-quarter declined 36.8 percent to $17.91 billion from $28.34 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $21.67 billion for the fourth-quarter.

Commercial Airplanes fourth-quarter revenue was $7.5 billion and fourth-quarter operating margin decreased to negative 38.1 percent, reflecting lower 737 deliveries and an additional pre-tax charge of $2.6 billion related to estimated potential concessions and other considerations to customers related to the 737 MAX grounding.

In the pre-market trade, BA is trading at $326.95 up $10.51 or 3.32 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.