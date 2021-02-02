Boeing Plans To Offer Senior Notes To Repay Debt.

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it plans to offer certain senior notes due 2023, senior notes due 2024, floating rate senior notes due 2024 and senior notes due 2026. But the company did not disclose additional details of senior notes offering.

The company plans to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repayment of debt, additions to working capital, capital expenditures, pension funding and funding and investments in its subsidiaries including Boeing Capital Corporation.

As of December 31, 2020, the company had $13.8 billion of outstanding borrowings under its Credit Agreement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.