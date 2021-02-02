Markets
BA

Boeing Plans To Offer Senior Notes To Repay Debt.

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it plans to offer certain senior notes due 2023, senior notes due 2024, floating rate senior notes due 2024 and senior notes due 2026. But the company did not disclose additional details of senior notes offering.

The company plans to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repayment of debt, additions to working capital, capital expenditures, pension funding and funding and investments in its subsidiaries including Boeing Capital Corporation.

As of December 31, 2020, the company had $13.8 billion of outstanding borrowings under its Credit Agreement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular