Companies
BA

Boeing plans to cut 787 Dreamliner output, jobs - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Boeing Co is planning to cut 787 Dreamliner output by about half and announce job cuts in its first-quarter earnings report, Bloomberg news reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-23/boeing-poised-to-cut-dreamliner-output-jobs-on-plunging-demand on Thursday.

April 23 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N is planning to cut 787 Dreamliner output by about half and announce job cuts in its first-quarter earnings report, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday.

Details of the production changes for Boeing's commercial lineup are still being finalized and will determine the number of jobs to be removed through layoffs and buyouts, the report added.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular