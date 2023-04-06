Companies
Boeing plans to boost 737 jet output - Bloomberg News

April 06, 2023 — 02:18 pm EDT

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

April 6 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N is planning to increase the output of its 737 jets to 38 planes a month by the middle of the year, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has been briefing customers on plans to boost production of its popular narrowbody jet over the next few months and hiring workers to help speed up manufacturing, the report said.

The news comes as Boeing continues to navigate supply-chain woes that began during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters in March said the U.S. planemaker would boost production rates of its 737 MAX jet above its current rate of 31 jets per month "very soon".

Boeing, which declined to comment on the Bloomberg report, is set to report first-quarter earnings later this month.

