Boeing plans full drawdown of $13.8 billion loan -Bbg News

Corrects spelling of Boeing in first paragraph

March 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N is planning a full drawdown of a $13.8 billion loan as early as Friday, as the U.S. based plane-maker struggles with worldwide travel disruptions from the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Boeing was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.