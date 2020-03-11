US Markets

Boeing plans full drawdown of $13.8 billion loan -Bbg News

Rachit Vats Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Beoing Co is planning a full drawdown of a $13.8 billion loan as early as Friday, as the U.S. based plane-maker struggles with worldwide travel disruptions from the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

March 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N is planning a full drawdown of a $13.8 billion loan as early as Friday, as the U.S. based plane-maker struggles with worldwide travel disruptions from the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Boeing was not immediately available for comment.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

