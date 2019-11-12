Companies

Boeing orders sink as customers opt to convert MAX

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Boeing Co took 10 new plane orders last month, but saw some customers swapping those for the U.S. planemaker's grounded 737 MAX planes in favor of more expensive wide-body planes as doubts lingered about the MAX's return to service.

Net orders so far this year came to just 45 at the end of October, down from 56 in September, further widening the gap on sales this year with the company's European rival Airbus SE AIR.PA which has now sold nearly 500 more planes.

The numbers included what Boeing called the "conversion" by Air Lease Corp of 15 MAX orders into five 787 Dreamliners. A second unnamed customer also removed three MAX planes from the order book.

