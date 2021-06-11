Companies
Boeing offloads unclaimed 737 MAX jets as air travel recovers - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

June 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N has reduced inventory of jets whose original buyers walked away from their deals during the pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

