Boeing offloads unclaimed 737 MAX jets as air travel recovers - WSJ

June 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N has reduced inventory of jets whose original buyers walked away from their deals during the pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.