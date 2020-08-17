Boeing offers second voluntary layoff package to employees

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N will be offering a second voluntary layoff package to employees to depart the company, with pay and benefits, the planemaker said on Monday.

"As we continue to assess our workforce and in response to employee feedback, we will be offering a second voluntary layoff (VLO) opportunity for employees to depart the company voluntarily with a pay and benefits package," Boeing said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +918061822589; Reuters Messaging: Bhargav.Acharya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.