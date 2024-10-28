Boeing to offer 90M shares of common stock, $5B of depositary shares

The Boeing (BA) Company announced the launch of concurrent separate underwritten public offerings of (i) 90M shares of common stock, par value $5.00 per share of the company and (ii) $5B of depositary shares, each representing a 1/20th interest in a share of newly issued Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $1.00 per share, of the company. Goldman Sachs & Co., BofA Securities, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead joint bookrunning managers for the Offerings. Wells Fargo Securities, BNP PARIBAS, Deutsche Bank Securities, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and SMBC Nikko are also acting as joint bookrunning managers for the Offerings. PJT Partners is acting as Boeing’s financial advisor for the Offerings.

