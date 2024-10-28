News & Insights

Boeing to offer 90M common shares, Philips reports mixed Q3: Morning Buzz

October 28, 2024 — 12:10 pm EDT

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

1. STOCK NEWS:

 3. AROUND THE WEB:

  • Toyota (TM) and Nippon Telegraph (NTTYY) are set to collaborate on developing software that predicts accidents and controls cars automatically, Nikkei says
  • Eli Lilly (LLY) expects to start selling its weight loss drug tirzepatide in Hong Kong as early as the end of this year, Bloomberg reports
  • U.S. nuclear regulators began a process to consider Constellation Energy’s (CEG) plans to restart its retired Three Mile Island nuclear power plant, Reuters says
  • Google (GOOGL) has been pitching a new AI-powered search tool to advertisers, Adweek reports
  • Intel (INTC) plans to expand its Chengdu, Sichuan facility to offer server chip packaging services, DigiTimes says

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was up 239.11, or 0.57%, to 42,353.51, the Nasdaq was up 80.84, or 0.44%, to 18,599.44, and the S&P 500 was up 19.44, or 0.33%, to 5,827.56.

Read More on TM:

