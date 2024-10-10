News & Insights

Stocks
BA

Boeing (NYSE:BA) Strikers Ready for "Long Haul"

October 10, 2024 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by Steve Anderson for TipRanks ->

It has been nearly a month since aerospace company Boeing Co. (BA) lost its machinists’ union to a strike, and the effects are starting to show. But the strikers are not inclined to go back to work until they secure a new contract.

A report from Reuters says the strikers are fully prepared to go the distance, with lead negotiator Jon Holden stating, “we’re in this for the long haul and our members understand that.” Right now, the membership is surviving off strike pay of $250 per week.

Meanwhile, Boeing is bleeding money. S&P estimates that the strike is costing the company $1 billion per month. The financial toll is likely to push Boeing to reach a settlement with the union soon, say some analysts.

Questions Surrounding a Boeing Aircraft Crash

In other news, reports have emerged around a recent crash from an Ethiopian Airlines flight. Back in 2018, the chief pilot for Ethiopian Airlines sent Boeing a message about potential issues with the flight control system. The pilot sought information on emergency procedures that should be undertaken if the flight control system on 737 Max failed like they did on a similar flight with Indonesia’s Lion Air.

Boeing’s response was, essentially, nothing. The company referred the pilot to a public document issued not long after the Lion Air crash, and said that it was, “…prohibited from giving additional information because it was providing technical support to Indonesian authorities investigating that crash.”

Is Boeing a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on BA stock based on 15 Buys, four Holds and two Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 25.01% loss in its share price over the past year, the average BA price target of $206.11 per share implies 40.4% upside potential.

See more BA analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.