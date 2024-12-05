Boeing (NYSE:BA) Plea Deal is Rejected

Aerospace company Boeing Co. (BA) had secured a plea deal for its involvement in two separate 737 Max crashes in Ethopia and Indonesia that included fatalities. But now, a federal judge has rejected the deal and Boeing is back to square one.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Apparently, Boeing included a clause in the plea deal about how an independent monitor was to be selected to oversee and audit various “compliance practices.” Boeing included a “diversity and inclusion” provision, and that prompted Northern District of Texas Judge Reed C. O’Connor to bridle. Now, Boeing and the Justice Department have 30 days to re-engineer the deal, which will likely not have a DEI clause.

O’Connor’s decision read: “The plea agreement requires the parties to consider race when hiring the independent monitor. In a case of this magnitude, it is in the utmost interest of justice that the public is confidence this monitor selection is done based solely on competency.”

New Whistleblower

Meanwhile, another whistleblower emerged at Boeing, and with him, a whole new set of concerns about operations at the aerospace company. This time, however, the whistleblower has nothing to do with aircraft, but rather, with Boeing’s satellite operations. The whistleblower is Craig Garriott, a 53-year-old Boeing worker who has been with the company since his mid-20s.

Garriott brought forth a laundry list of complaints that sound shockingly familiar. “They’ve taken the focus off quality, the focus off the people on the floor, and they’ve put it completely on profit. I’m afraid with Boeing in the hands that it’s in now down here, they’re not gonna listen to me until someone dies.” But then, Garriott got more specific, recalling the time a satellite weighing four tons fell on top of a worker, who “barely got out.” The satellite had not been properly secured before it fell.

Is Boeing a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on BA stock based on 15 Buys, six Holds and two Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 33.85% loss in its share price over the past year, the average BA price target of $193.38 per share implies 23.41% upside potential.

See more BA analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.