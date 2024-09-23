Boeing (NYSE:BA) Loses Its Defense Chief

The bad news train continues for aerospace firm Boeing (BA), as it recently bid farewell to its CEO of defense, space and security, Ted Colbert. Whether he was dismissed or departed under his own power is a bit unclear, but the loss remains. However, shareholders reversed course on Boeing in Monday trading, sending shares of the beleaguered company up nearly 2.5% in Monday afternoon’s trading. There are varying possibilities for the stock rebound today, including selling exhaustion.

Starliner was Boeing’s attempt to move from aircraft to spacecraft, at a time when the company was suffering from a loss of face after multiple aircraft failures. However, Starliner had its own problems, specifically regarding the engine and design.

The executive move might reflect CEO Robert “Kelly” Ortberg being forceful, establishing his presence very early on to prevent possible intrusion from activist investors. Boeing’s defense sector has not done well of late. Reports from Barrons note that Boeing’s defense operations have started losing money since 2022, and by the end of this year, the cumulative loss should hit about $6 billion.

Another Blow to the Strikers

Boeing is dealing with troubles on several fronts now. It is still actively dealing with an employee strike, and there is a major sign that reconciliation is increasingly unlikely. Reports from CNN suggest that employees are angry over losing their pensions and are unlikely to see those pensions return.

But pension plans have largely gone by the wayside for many businesses, replaced instead with 401(k) plans and other retirement savings programs. With Boeing already suffering from serious cash shortages, the odds of the company reinstating pensions seems unlikely.

Is Boeing Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on BA stock based on 15 Buys, four Holds and two Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 20.99% loss in its share price over the past year, the average BA price target of $212.37 per share implies 34.38% upside potential.

