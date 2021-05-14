Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 82% Share Price Gain

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) share price down 12% in the last month. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 82%.

Boeing isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Boeing actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 20%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 82% the last twelve months. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:BA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Boeing

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Boeing shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 82% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 14% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Boeing you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

