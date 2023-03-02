Companies
Boeing nominates first Europe-based member of board of directors

March 02, 2023 — 10:02 am EST

Written by Valerie Insinna for Reuters ->

By Valerie Insinna

March 2 (Reuters) - BoeingBA.N Co. has nominated the head of a Paris-based utility company to become a new member of its board of directors, the company announced Thursday.

Boeing shareholders will vote on the nomination of SUEZ SA Chief Executive Sabrina Soussan during its annual meeting on April 18. If elected, she will become the first board member based outside the United States and the eighth independent director to join the Board since April 2019.

