News & Insights

BioTech
BA

Boeing needs to make changes, Emirates president says

Credit: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

February 29, 2024 — 10:52 am EST

Written by Joanna Plucinska for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - American planemaker Boeing BA.N needs to make changes, Emirates President Tim Clark said on Thursday, as it faces regulatory scrutiny following the blowout of a panel on one of the airline's MAX 9 jets during a flight on Jan. 5.

"They really need to do this. Whether this means a change in the governance model, I don't know. When you change the governance model, it invariably involves changing the people around the old governance model," Clark told journalists in London.

He repeated comments that Boeing is in a "last-chance saloon" and that there would be no tolerance for further issues from the planemaker.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; editing by Mark Heinrich)

((Joanna.Plucinska@thomsonreuters.com; 00447721669853; Reuters Messaging: @joannaplucinska))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechCompaniesCommoditiesOilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA
AIR
GE
RR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.