Boeing nears Qatar freighter deal ahead of emir visit -sources

SEATTLE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N is in advanced talks with Qatar Airways to secure a launch order for a proposed new freighter, and a deal could come as early as next week when the country's ruling emir visits Washington, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Qatar Airways is looking at renewing its existing fleet of around 34 freighters with the larger new 777X version in a deal potentially worth $14 billion at list prices, the people said. Qatar has indicated it is willing to look at buying as many as 50 freighters, with the larger number likely to include options.

Both companies declined comment.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

