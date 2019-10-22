Boeing Names Stan Deal President, CEO Of Commercial Airplanes - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company (BA) named Stan Deal to succeed Kevin McAllister as president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. Ted Colbert will succeed Deal as president and CEO of Boeing Global Services, effective immediately.

The Boeing Company appointed Vishwa Uddanwadiker as interim chief information officer and senior vice president of Information Technology & Data Analytics.

"The Boeing board fully supports these leadership moves. Boeing will emerge stronger than ever from its current challenges and the changes we're making throughout Boeing will benefit the flying public well into the future," said Boeing Chairman David Calhoun.

