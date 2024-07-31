News & Insights

Boeing Names Robert Ortberg President And CEO, Succeeding Dave Calhoun

July 31, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Aerospace and defence major Boeing Co. (BA) announced Wednesday the appointment of Robert "Kelly" Ortberg as its new president and chief executive officer, effective August 8. Ortberg will also serve on the Board of Directors.

He will succeed Dave Calhoun, who in March announced his intention to retire from the company, having served as president and CEO since January 2020, and as a Board member since 2009.

Ortberg, 64, brings over 35 years of aerospace leadership to his new role. He began his career in 1983 as an engineer at Texas Instruments, and then joined Rockwell Collins in 1987, and became its president and CEO in 2013.

After five years leading Rockwell Collins, he steered the company's integration with United Technologies and RTX until his retirement from RTX in 2021.

Ortberg is the former Chair of the Aerospace Industries Association or AIA Board of Governors.

Steven Mollenkopf, Chair of the Board, said, "Kelly is an experienced leader who is deeply respected in the aerospace industry, with a well-earned reputation for building strong teams and running complex engineering and manufacturing companies. We look forward to working with him as he leads Boeing through this consequential period in its long history."

