Boeing names insider Chris Raymond as head of aftermarket business

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

December 14, 2023 — 01:07 pm EST

Adds background in paragraphs 3-4

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N on Thursday named sustainability chief Chris Raymond as the new head of its aftermarket business, succeeding Stephanie Pope, who was announced as the planemaker's chief operating officer on Monday.

Raymond takes over as CEO of Boeing Global Services on Jan. 1, after having served as the company’s first chief sustainability officer since October 2020.

While Boeing's commercial aerospace and defense segments have posted negative margins for the first nine months of 2023, Global Services has remained a profitable beacon for the U.S. aerospace giant, responsible for revenues of $17.6 billion in 2022.

Raymond was previously vice president for sustainability, strategy and corporate development and led the company’s now-defunct efforts to form a joint venture with Brazilian plane maker Embraer EMBR3.SA. A Boeing veteran, he began his career as an engineer and held various roles in its defense unit.

Raymond will be succeeded in the top sustainability job by Brian Moran, currently Boeing's vice president of global sustainability policy and partnerships.

