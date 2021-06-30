Boeing names former GE executive Brian West as CFO

Companies
Boeing Co on Wednesday named former General Electric executive Brian West as its chief financial officer, more than two months after the planemaker announced the surprise retirement of long-time financial head Greg Smith.

June 30 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N on Wednesday named former General Electric GE.N executive Brian West as its chief financial officer, more than two months after the planemaker announced the surprise retirement of long-time financial head Greg Smith.

West, who will take charge on Aug. 27, spent 16 years at GE, where he served as CFO of GE Aviation and GE Engine Services.

He has been the CFO of financial market data provider Refinitiv since 2018.

