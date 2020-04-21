Boeing names CFO to manage new group overseeing key operations

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N said on Tuesday it was naming chief financial officer Greg Smith to oversee a newly formed group that will consolidate several important operational areas.

Smith will oversee enterprise operations, finance and strategy and will oversee manufacturing, supply chain and operations, finance, enterprise performance, strategy, enterprise services and administration.

Boeing said Smith is tasked with restoring "production and supply chain health as Boeing and the broader aerospace industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

