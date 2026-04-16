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Boeing, Millennium Space Systems To Expand Space Production Capacity; Stock Down

April 16, 2026 — 11:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company (BA), along with its subsidiary Millennium Space Systems, Thursday announced the decision to expand space production capacity and broaden their satellite portfolio to help government and commercial customers field capability faster and with greater flexibility.

Under this plan, Boeing's payload and mission expertise will be combined with Millennium's rapid production approach and common products, expanding the range of mission-ready options available to customers.

Also, the companies announced Resolute, a new mid-class satellite platform, designed to give customers a more adaptable option for communications, sensing and other mission needs across multiple orbital regimes.

BA is currently trading at $216.72, down 3.22 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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