Boeing may win order for up to 80 737 Max jets from India's Akasa - Bloomberg News

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N may win an order as early as this weekend for about 70 to 80 737 MAX jets from Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's startup airline Akasa Air, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be announced during the Dubai Airshow, which begins on Nov. 14, the report said.

Boeing and Akasa were not immediately available for comment.

The aircraft would cost as much as $10 billion at current list prices.

News of the potential order comes after Boeing's best selling jet was cleared in August by Indian authorities to fly, ending its regulatory grounding in a key travel market for planemakers.

