Boeing May Land $2.4 Billion Military Tanker Sale to Israel

From the day it was announced, Boeing's (NYSE: BA) KC-46A military aerial refueling tanker contract has encountered criticism. It's been criticized for being behind schedule, over budget, and even plagued by manufacturing defects. (And not for nothing, but way back at the beginning I pointed out that it wasn't going to make much money for Boeing).

But that doesn't mean no one likes the KC-46. Turns out, the tanker is very popular indeed ... in Israel.

Image source: Boeing.

Last night, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, or DSCA, which mediates foreign military sales between international buyers and American defense contractors, officially notified Congress of a request from the government of Israel to purchase eight KC-46 aircraft "and related equipment" (radios, transponders for identifying "friend or foe," GPS receivers, and similar electronic equipment).

Total value of the contract, if Congress approves the sale: $2.4 billion.

Boeing was named the principal contractor for producing the aircraft, and Raytheon will take the lead on building the GPS receivers.

DSCA explained the sale by saying that "the United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability. This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives," adding that putting these tankers in the hands of a Mideast ally could "provide a redundant capability to U.S. assets within the region" in time of war, "potentially freeing [up other] U.S. assets for use elsewhere."

Despite the good news, Boeing stock is down 1.1% in noonday trading, suggesting Wall Street perhaps had already anticipated this sale announcement and factored it into their estimates.

10 stocks we like better than Boeing

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Boeing wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.