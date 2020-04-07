Boeing making new 737 MAX software updates to address computer issue

Companies
Boeing Co said late on Tuesday it will make two new software updates to the grounded 737 MAX's flight control computer as it works to win regulatory approval to resume flights after it was grounded following two fatal crashes in five months.

The planemaker said one issue involves hypothetical faults in the flight control computer microprocessor, which could potentially lead to a runaway stabilizer, while the other issue could potentially lead to disengagement of the autopilot feature during final approach. Boeing said the software updates will address both issues.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it is in contact with Boeing as it "continues its work on the automated flight control system on the 737 MAX."

