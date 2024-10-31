News & Insights

Boeing to make improved wage offer to union, Reuters says

October 31, 2024 — 06:25 pm EDT

Boeing (BA) is expected to improve its wage offer to unions who have been on strike since September 13 as soon as today, Reuters’ Allison Lampert, David Shepardson and Joe Brock report, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

