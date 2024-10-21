News & Insights

Boeing machinists announce proposal to end strike: Morning Buzz

October 21, 2024 — 02:15 pm EDT

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

3. AROUND THE WEB:

  • Samsung (SSNLF) has been unable to obtain Nvidia’s (NVDA) certification for its fifth-generation high-bandwidth memory, the HBM3E, for almost a year, DigiTimes says
  • UBS (UBS) will sell the 50% stake in credit card provider Swisscard it acquired last year to joint venture partner American Express (AXP), Reuters says
  • Prescriptions for Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Spravato are booming and new clinics are opening that specialize in administering it, WSJ reports
  • KKR (KKR) and Bain (BCSF) have entered into a fight over a $4B Japanese software company called Fuji Soft, FT says
  • Some at Apple (AAPL) think the company is over two years behind the industry leaders in generative AI, Bloomberg says

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was down 298.14, or 0.69%, to 42,977.77, the Nasdaq was down 24.42, or 0.13%, to 18,465.13, and the S&P 500 was down 22.12, or 0.38%, to 5,842.55.

