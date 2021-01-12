Boeing limps into 2021 with more 737 MAX cancellations, delayed 787 deliveries

SEATTLE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N delivered about 60% fewer aircraft to customers in 2020, the lowest in 43 years, company data showed on Tuesday.

Tuesday's snapshot of orders and deliveries caps a year in which a resurgent coronavirus pandemic and the tail-end of a 20-month 737 MAX grounding after fatal crashes prevented embattled airlines from adding new jets into their sidelined fleets.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Eric.m.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +1 206 707 1218; Follow me on Twitter @ByEricMJohnson;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.