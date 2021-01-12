Companies
Boeing limps into 2021 with more 737 MAX cancellations, delayed 787 deliveries

Eric M. Johnson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KAREN DUCEY

Boeing Co delivered about 60% fewer aircraft to customers in 2020, the lowest in 43 years, company data showed on Tuesday.

Tuesday's snapshot of orders and deliveries caps a year in which a resurgent coronavirus pandemic and the tail-end of a 20-month 737 MAX grounding after fatal crashes prevented embattled airlines from adding new jets into their sidelined fleets.

