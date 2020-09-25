Boeing-led Team To Build NGI For US Missile Defense Agency

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) is partnering with General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems or GA-EMS and Aerojet Rocketdyne with a view to building the Next Generation Interceptor or NGI for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency or MDA.

Boeing expects the contract to be in place later this year.

The NGI, which intercepts and destroys incoming intercontinental ballistic missiles, is a key element of the MDA's missile defense system, the company said.

Boeing noted that the team submitted an NGI offering on August 12 that will improve performance and enhance the nation's ability to defend against future threats.

"The Boeing-led team will deliver critical technology to enhance our homeland missile defense," said Norm Tew, Boeing Missile and Weapon Systems vice president and general manager, and Huntsville site senior executive. "Combined, we bring decades of expertise in proven missile and weapon systems."

Aerojet Rocketdyne will supply the propulsion system, and Northrop Grumman will serve as a component supplier on the Boeing-led team.

