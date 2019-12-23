Boeing Leads Dow to Another Record Close

It was another blow-out session on Wall Street, with the Dow notching a triple-digit gain on news that China will be slashing import tariffs on a number of goods. A nearly 3% win for Boeing (BA) also helped boost the blue chip index, after the aircraft company fired CEO Dennis Muilenburg. As far as economic data is concerned, traders weighed a rise in new home sales last month, as well as a 3% drop in durable goods orders for November. Investor optimism extended to the Nasdaq and S&P, with the former grabbing its ninth straight win -- it's longest streak since October 2017.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 28,551.53) added 96.4 points, or 0.3%. Twenty-four of the 30 components ended higher. Boeing (BA) took the lead on a 2.9% win, while Walt Disney (DIS) sunk to the bottom after shedding 1.5%.
The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,224.01) settled 2.8 points, or 0.1%, higher, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,945.65) climbed 20.7 points, or 0.2%.
The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 12.61) rose 0.1 point, or 0.8%.
- Nike (NKE) spokesman and former NFL player Colin Kaepernick's new "True to 7" shoe -- designed in collaboration with the sneaker producer -- was released in North America today, and already sold out. The Air Force 1 shoe retails at $110 and features an embroidered likeness of Kaepernick on the heel tab. (CNBC)
- Investment manager T. Rowe Price just announced it is putting $1.3 billion into privately owned electric car company Rivian. This marks the fourth investment for the Plymouth, Michigan-based startup, putting it ahead in the highly competitive electric auto market led by Tesla (TSLA). (Reuters)
There are no earnings of note today.
Oil, Gold Settle Higher Ahead of Holiday
Oil inched higher today as geopolitical tensions eased, brushing off rumors of a pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to ease global output at a coming meeting in March. February-dated crude futures added 8 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $60.52 per barrel.
Gold surged to six-week highs today, breaking north of the psychologically significant $1,480 level. February gold futures were up $7.80, or 0.5%, to end at $1,488.70 an ounce.
