Boeing Launches Satellite To Give Internet Access To 'Underserved Regions'

(RTTNews) - Boeing said that a satellite built by the company and launched earlier this week will provide affordable Internet access and other communications services to under-served regions of Asia as well as the Pacific islands.

The satellite, called JCSAT-18/Kacific1, was launched on Monday by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida at about 7:10 p.m and deployed about 33 minutes after liftoff.

Boeing noted that the new satellite will enter service several weeks after on-orbit tests and moving to its final geostationary orbit position over the Asia-Pacific region.

It will deliver Internet services to people in more than 25 countries, including remote islands in the Pacific and the far eastern part of Russia.

The JCSAT-18/Kacific1, built on Boeing's 702 satellite platform, has two separate payloads for two customers, SKY Perfect JSAT of Tokyo and Kacific Broadband Satellites Group of Singapore. The satellite is owned jointly by the two companies.

The JCSAT-18 payload will provide Ku-band coverage as well as improve mobile and broadband services for SKY Perfect JSAT customers in the Asia-Pacific region, including the far eastern part of Russia.

The Kacific1 payload for Kacific Broadband Satellites Group will provide high-speed Ka-band satellite broadband Internet to more than 25 countries in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

In February 2017, SKY Perfect JSAT Corp and Kacific Broadband Satellites Group ordered a 702 MP satellite from Boeing to expand communication for mobile telephone, data and Internet users throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

The Boeing 702 is a family of communication satellite bus designed and manufactured by the Boeing Satellite Development Center.

It is a scalable product line offering flexible designs that can operate in the geosynchronous, medium-Earth orbital or low-Earth orbital planes. More than 50 of these satellites have been launched to date.

The JCSAT-18/Kacific1 is the thirteenth satellite built by Boeing for SKY Perfect JSAT and the first satellite built for Kacific.

Following the launch, SKY Perfect JSAT will have two high-throughput satellites, JCSAT-18 and Horizons 3e, both built by Boeing.

